On February 23-24 The Blockchain – powered PeepCoin (PCN) fell down in value over -25.00%

PeepCoin (PCN) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-1.6534E-06 or -25.00% trading at $4.9602E-06. According to Cryptocoin Experts, PeepCoin (PCN) eyes $5.45622E-06 target on the road to $1.28945440902653E-05. PCN last traded at Bleutrade exchange. It had high of $6.6136E-06 and low of $4.9602E-06 for February 23-24. The open was $6.6136E-06.

PeepCoin (PCN) is up 42.53% in the last 30 days from $3.48E-06 per coin. Its down -29.04% in the last 100 days since when traded at $6.99E-06 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago PCN traded at $1.422E-05. maximum coins available are 40.00 billion. PCN uses algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 26/09/2016.

PeepCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in its PoS stage.