On February 23-24 The Blockchain – powered Robin8 Profile Utility Token (PUT*) decreases in value over -52.45%

Robin8 Profile Utility Token (PUT*) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0051184042 or -52.45% trading at $0.0046403115. According to International Crypto Experts, Robin8 Profile Utility Token (PUT*) eyes $0.00510434265 target on the road to $0.0128576776956366. PUT* last traded at LBank exchange. It had high of $0.0098083447 and low of $0.0045013503 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0097587157.

Robin8 Profile Utility Token (PUT*) is down -45.73% in the last 30 days from $0.008551 per coin. Its down -72.48% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01686 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago PUT* traded at $0.00 (non existent). PUT* has 100.00M coins mined giving it $464,031 market cap. Robin8 Profile Utility Token maximum coins available are 100.00M. PUT* uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 22/12/2017.

Robin8 Profile Utility Token is an QTUM-based consumer profiling and social marketing platform. PUT is an utility token serving as a currency on Robin8’s ecosystem.