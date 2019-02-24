On February 23-24 The Blockchain – powered WePower (WPR) decreases in value over -3.51%

It was bad day for WePower (WPR), as it declined by $-0.000419808999999998 or -3.51%, touching $0.0115447475. Global Crypto Analysts believe that WePower (WPR) is looking for the $0.01269922225 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.0228595031837392. The highest price was $0.012174461 and lowest of $0.0114607857 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0119645565. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange. Aproximately 37,924 WPR worth $420 was traded.

For a month, WePower (WPR) tokens went down -11.94% from $0.01311 for coin. For 100 days WPR is down -53.03% from $0.02458. It traded at $0.02376 200 days ago. WePower (WPR) has 745.25M coins mined with the market cap $8.60M. It has 746.40 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 04/01/2018. The Crypto WPR has proof type and operates under algorithm.

WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it’s the sole payment method of the WePower Network.