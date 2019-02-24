On February 23-24 The Crypto OriginTrail (TRAC) fell down in value over -3.09%

OriginTrail (TRAC) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.000727496000000001 or -3.09% trading at $0.022833454. According to Top Cryptocoin Experts, OriginTrail (TRAC) eyes $0.0251167994 target on the road to $0.0642202250363171. TRAC last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.02529702 and low of $0.02281692 for February 23-24. The open was $0.02356095.

OriginTrail (TRAC) is up 7.70% in the last 30 days from $0.0212 per coin. Its down -21.05% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02892 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago TRAC traded at $0.04793. TRAC has 500.00M coins mined giving it $11.42 million market cap. OriginTrail maximum coins available are 500.00 million. TRAC uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 21/11/2017.

OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.