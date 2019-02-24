OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparing side by side

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation N/A 0.00 15.21M -0.44 0.00 Merus N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights OncoCyte Corporation and Merus N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of OncoCyte Corporation and Merus N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -219% -119.6% Merus N.V. 0.00% -56.5% -19.7%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OncoCyte Corporation. Its rival Merus N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Merus N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.6% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 59.4% of Merus N.V. shares. Insiders held 1.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Comparatively, 37.08% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -8.82% -22.5% -32.61% -45.61% -69.9% -66.67% Merus N.V. -6.2% -18.6% -40.18% -39.11% -23.67% -40%

For the past year Merus N.V. has weaker performance than OncoCyte Corporation

Summary

Merus N.V. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.