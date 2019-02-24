Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Both Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33.65M 1.68 2.38M -3.91 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. N/A 0.00 25.56M -94.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.07% 0% 0% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -292.1% -140.7%

Volatility & Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

7.9 and 7.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.2% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.8% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.15% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.69% -8.04% -26.49% 1.14% -47.22% -30.52% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -1.51% -4.39% 4.26% -73.51% -91.75% -89.82%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.