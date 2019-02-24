Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.51M 22.00 14.50M -0.86 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 2.52M 97.55 48.20M -2.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -577.69% -55.9% -31.5% Synlogic Inc. -1,912.70% -39.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and its Quick Ratio is 15.2. Synlogic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.4% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.6% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -3.41% -18.73% -45.67% -53.74% -54.67% Synlogic Inc. -11.63% -6.64% -41.52% -19.05% -28.99% -22.47%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Synlogic Inc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.