Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparing side by side

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics plc N/A 0.00 165.17M -2.38 0.00 KemPharm Inc. N/A 0.00 61.85M -4.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orchard Therapeutics plc and KemPharm Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Orchard Therapeutics plc and KemPharm Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 78.3% -167.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orchard Therapeutics plc is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Orchard Therapeutics plc and KemPharm Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.69% and 19.6%. Comparatively, KemPharm Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orchard Therapeutics plc 3.32% 6.58% 0% 0% 0% 11.14% KemPharm Inc. 5.08% 3.07% -48.52% -61.29% -26.3% -33.58%

For the past year Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while KemPharm Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.