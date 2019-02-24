Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Reaches $17.86 52-Week High; Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) Has 4 Sentiment

The stock of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) hit a new 52-week high and has $18.57 target or 4.00% above today’s $17.86 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $769.26 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $18.57 price target is reached, the company will be worth $30.77 million more. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 254,693 shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) has declined 7.76% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ORIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ Oritani Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORIT); 25/04/2018 – ORITANI FINANCIAL 3Q EPS 30C, EST. 28C; 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Oritani Financial 3Q EPS 30c

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc (GFED) investors sentiment increased to 4 in Q3 2018. It’s up 3.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 12 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 3 decreased and sold equity positions in Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 2.45 million shares, up from 1.19 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 8 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 944 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) has risen 8.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – “Fake” Gold Coin Is Actually Worth Millions, According to Numismatic Guaranty Corporation; 20/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S GUARANTY TRUST BANK MD AGBAJE SAYS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING LOAN, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – ltafos Announces US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROSS EARNINGS OF 419.23 BLN NAIRA VS 414.62 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 240 KOBO PER SHARE

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank that provides banking services and products in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company has market cap of $102.00 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. for 93,215 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 411,400 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 0.67% invested in the company for 18,447 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 83,900 shares.

More notable recent Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Announces Preliminary 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fed raises interest rates, sees ‘some further’ hikes ahead – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Completes the Acquisition of Hometown Bancshares, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Will A Fed Rate Hike Affect You? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.49, from 1.85 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold Oritani Financial Corp. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.16% more from 28.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brinker Cap holds 0.01% or 14,626 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company stated it has 213,000 shares. Rbo And Ltd Liability invested in 0.78% or 209,411 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 69,607 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Pinebridge Invests L P invested in 6,708 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Parametric Portfolio Associates stated it has 242,598 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 230,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 1.56M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,231 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) or 9,560 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc owns 59,120 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT). Mariner Limited Liability Corporation, a Kansas-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

More notable recent Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday 2/1 Insider Buying Report: ORIT, SONA – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “3 Superior Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on February 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 14th – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 7th – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for February 5th – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding firm for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $769.26 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. It has a 14.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans.