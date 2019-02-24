Orleans Capital Management Has Cut 3M (MMM) Holding by $372,750; Tarbox Group Has Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 14.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,638 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.24M, down from 12,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $209.35. About 1.53M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |

Tarbox Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 253.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc bought 4,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $693,000, up from 1,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 4.87 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $22.66 million activity. Yawman David sold $1.29M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, October 16. Khan Mehmood also sold $18.53 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares. Another trade for 20,074 shares valued at $2.26 million was made by Spanos Mike on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Tarbox Group Inc, which manages about $405.22 million and $276.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,971 shares to 40,873 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 11 selling transactions for $17.53 million activity. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. 9,410 shares valued at $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Hammes Eric D. had sold 1,272 shares worth $274,752. Shares for $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G.. Shares for $184,500 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Friday, October 26. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $145.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) by 23,855 shares to 27,755 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 6,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:FLIR).

