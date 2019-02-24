OvidTherapeutics (OVID) Hit By BidaskScore Downgrade; 3 Analysts Covering New Relic, Inc. (NEWR)

Among 3 analysts covering New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New Relic had 3 analyst reports since November 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, December 13 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 7 by First Analysis. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 15. See New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) latest ratings:

15/01/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

13/12/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

07/11/2018 Broker: First Analysis Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $114 New Target: $116 Upgrade

Trading of OvidTherapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)‘s shares is going to be interesting today as BidaskScore downgraded the stock to a Sell.

Analysts await Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to report earnings on April, 4. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.45 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Ovid Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% negative EPS growth.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.60 million. The firm is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting.

The stock increased 4.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 723,534 shares traded or 349.05% up from the average. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has declined 72.29% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.29% the S&P500. Some Historical OVID News: 29/03/2018 – OVID THERAPEUTICS INC – TOPLINE DATA FOR PHASE 1B/2A CLINICAL TRIAL OF TAK-935/OV935 EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics at Group Dinner Hosted By JMP Today; 15/03/2018 – OVID SAYS OV101 GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION BY U.S. FDA; 09/05/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics Announces Two Oral Presentations at the 14th Eilat Conference on New Antiepileptic Drugs and Devices (EILAT X; 10/04/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics: OV101 Granted Fast Track Designation by U.S. FDA for Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome; 18/04/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics Group Dinner Scheduled By JMP for Apr. 25; 08/05/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 54c; 15/03/2018 – OVID – TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 2 STARS CLINICAL TRIAL INVESTIGATING OV101 EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Apr 21

More notable recent Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ovid Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $30 Million of Securities in Concurrent Public Offerings of Common and Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ovid Therapeutics Announces Proposed Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; Kandi Technologies Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Drugs, Defense Stocks – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 02/19: (OSPN) (LNTH) (DVN) Higher; (OVID) (SNNA) (LC) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

More notable recent New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spotting The Cloud Economy Winners – New Relic – New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Is New Relic Stock Falling Today? – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Relic Advances AIOps Strategy with Acquisition of SignifAI – Business Wire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within New Relic, Clean Harbors, Sage Therapeutics, Accelerate Diagnostics, Fortinet, and Colfax â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Ideas Adds New Stocks in #AI, #Cleantech, #Cannabis, Mining and Biotech ($NEWR, $NTNX $LOOP $PMD) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. The companyÂ’s cloud platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It currently has negative earnings. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser applications.