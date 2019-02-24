Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Both Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 2.31M 2.41 N/A 0.12 7.06 Donegal Group Inc. 775.78M 0.48 20.54M -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and Donegal Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% 4.8% 3.3% Donegal Group Inc. -2.65% 0% 0%

Dividends

Donegal Group Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.5 per share while its annual dividend yield is 4.16%. No dividend is paid out for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and Donegal Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.8% and 91.61% respectively. Insiders owned 47.25% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.42% of Donegal Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited -6.67% -25% -59.02% -45.81% -65% -60.93% Donegal Group Inc. 10.66% 1.71% -4.76% 3.06% -24% -9.28%

For the past year Donegal Group Inc. has weaker performance than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Summary

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited beats Donegal Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.