PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

As Credit Services companies, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.89 23.88 Equifax Inc. 3.42B 3.91 446.50M 3.28 30.00

Demonstrates PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Equifax Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Equifax Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Equifax Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0.00% 18.2% 10% Equifax Inc. 13.06% 13.9% 6.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Equifax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Equifax Inc.

Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. pays out $0.24 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 1.05%. Meanhile, Equifax Inc.’s yearly dividend is $1.56 per share and 1.41% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. and Equifax Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Equifax Inc. 1 3 3 2.43

Equifax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $116.14 consensus price target and a 4.86% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares and 91.7% of Equifax Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Equifax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagSeguro Digital Ltd. -11.04% -23.72% -19.31% -32.84% 0% -26.88% Equifax Inc. -4.12% -5.23% -26.84% -20.89% -15.74% -16.52%

For the past year PagSeguro Digital Ltd. was more bearish than Equifax Inc.

Summary

Equifax Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem. It also acquires and sells point of sale (POS) devices and other products; and offers online gaming and cross-border digital services. In addition, the company offers functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, eWallet, and its POS app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with administrators and acquirers. Additionally, the company engages in the in-person payment activities through POS devices; and issuance of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances. It also provides online gaming and cross-border digital services; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Universo Online S.A.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.