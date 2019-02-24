Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lowered Edison International (EIX) Holding by $1.47 Million as Share Value Declined; Delta Capital Management Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 3,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.58M, up from 62,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 9.52M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 8.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 21,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,663 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.68 million, down from 253,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 3.91M shares traded or 46.66% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 18.02% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 Financial and Federal 4/19/2018 – 4/19/2018; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 06/03/2018 – REG-Investment research and advisory firm Edison publishes report on Auriant Mining AB (publ); 30/05/2018 – The Equity Research Company Edison Publishes an Initiation of Coverage Report on ASIT Biotech; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 03/18/2018 03:14 AM; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/14/2018 07:37 AM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chilton Communication Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 21,831 shares. New England And holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 27,842 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 389,331 shares. Delta Cap Mgmt Lc reported 3.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kwmg Limited Liability reported 1,235 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust invested in 240,437 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 48,178 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 6,485 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas) reported 6,188 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 14,737 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Park Circle holds 400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Community Gp Ltd holds 0.39% or 13,294 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Inc reported 244,682 shares. 6,367 are owned by Dock Street Asset Management. Wellington Shields And Limited Company reported 44,709 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $6.53 million activity. 15,850 shares valued at $1.22 million were sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. The insider Corson Bradley W sold $1.09 million. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Rosenthal David S sold $614,337. The insider Schleckser Robert N sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861. Spellings James M Jr sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620. The insider Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold 9,658 shares worth $757,284.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 11.82% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.1 per share. EIX’s profit will be $316.04M for 15.83 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 263.57 million shares or 1.18% more from 260.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baillie Gifford And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Toth Fincl Advisory reported 434 shares. Focused Wealth Inc reported 2,856 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 15.87 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) owns 121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 543,125 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability invested in 6,040 shares or 0% of the stock. 84,149 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Lc. Pzena Invest Limited invested in 8.95 million shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 316,304 shares stake. Kcm Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.51% or 130,441 shares. Caprock Grp reported 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability holds 3,849 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Putnam Investments Llc has invested 0.29% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $848.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 17,500 shares to 175,720 shares, valued at $25.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 103,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).