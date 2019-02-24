Patrick Inds (PATK) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Lowered Its Position by $1.69 Million as Stock Price Declined; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Trimmed Its Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) as Stock Declined

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 8.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 12,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,465 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.46 million, down from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $185.76. About 1.03 million shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 25.22% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to American Industrial Partners

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 7.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 28,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 48.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,112 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.08M, down from 367,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 133,565 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 47.54% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 42 investors sold VRTX shares while 192 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 231.66 million shares or 2.06% less from 236.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Fincl invested in 905,375 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Spark Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 8,900 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 663 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank reported 2,942 shares stake. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) holds 1.87% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. Bailard has 2,200 shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Ltd has 0.24% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.15% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 57,370 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 3,144 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. M&T National Bank Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Meiji Yasuda Life owns 2,380 shares. Macguire Cheswick And Tuttle Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 1,455 shares. Brown Advisory reported 6,332 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.08% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $997.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 145,424 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $20.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 44,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 36 insider sales for $58.43 million activity. $1,965 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares were sold by Silva Paul M. $4,749 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Arbuckle Stuart A. On Monday, October 8 Kewalramani Reshma sold $430,920 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 2,305 shares. 12,722 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares with value of $2.38 million were sold by Sachdev Amit. LEIDEN JEFFREY M had sold 32,250 shares worth $6.01 million. 2,330 shares valued at $400,946 were sold by Parini Michael on Monday, November 5.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Is the Best Biotech Stock on the Market – Nasdaq” on February 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “July 6th Options Now Available For Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “B. Riley sees 144% upside for Genfit in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “March 22nd Options Now Available For Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VRTX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $16.70 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $925,615 was bought by Cleveland Todd M. 4,000 shares were sold by WELLS WALTER E, worth $256,380 on Wednesday, August 29. 10,000 shares were bought by WELCH M SCOTT, worth $303,500. $107,872 worth of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) shares were sold by Blosser Courtney.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.63, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold PATK shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 21.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 22.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 28,587 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 79,989 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Inc has 20,664 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Dana Inv, Wisconsin-based fund reported 37,299 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 16,196 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 1.02M shares. King Luther Cap Management Corporation has 43,085 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs has invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested in 76,742 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 38,280 shares.