Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 29.01M 2.00 3.47M 0.90 17.86 Two River Bancorp N/A 3.41 N/A 1.18 13.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 11.96% 5.1% 0.4% Two River Bancorp 0.00% 7.7% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.12 beta means Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 88.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Two River Bancorp has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.04 per share which is subject to 0.27% dividend yield. Two River Bancorp offers an annual dividend of $0.2 per share, bundled with 1.24% dividend yield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 23.1% respectively. Insiders held 66.37% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10% of Two River Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot National Bancorp Inc. -4.48% -22.71% -19.54% -15.34% 8.47% -10.36% Two River Bancorp 3.93% 2.9% -9.61% -13.76% -13.9% -13.9%

For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. was less bearish than Two River Bancorp.