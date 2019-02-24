Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|29.01M
|2.00
|3.47M
|0.90
|17.86
|Two River Bancorp
|N/A
|3.41
|N/A
|1.18
|13.20
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|11.96%
|5.1%
|0.4%
|Two River Bancorp
|0.00%
|7.7%
|0.8%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.12 beta means Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 88.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Two River Bancorp has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.04 per share which is subject to 0.27% dividend yield. Two River Bancorp offers an annual dividend of $0.2 per share, bundled with 1.24% dividend yield.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Two River Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 23.1% respectively. Insiders held 66.37% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10% of Two River Bancorp shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|-4.48%
|-22.71%
|-19.54%
|-15.34%
|8.47%
|-10.36%
|Two River Bancorp
|3.93%
|2.9%
|-9.61%
|-13.76%
|-13.9%
|-13.9%
For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. was less bearish than Two River Bancorp.