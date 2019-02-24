PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) EPS Estimated At $0.66; Shorts at Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits (MCEP) Lowered By 0.48%

Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits (NASDAQ:MCEP) had a decrease of 0.48% in short interest. MCEP’s SI was 208,200 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 0.48% from 209,200 shares previously. With 49,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s short sellers to cover MCEP’s short positions. The SI to Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits’s float is 0.95%. It closed at $1 lastly. It is down 17.70% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MCEP News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 26/03/2018 Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Rev $11.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCEP); 30/04/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Distribution on Preferred Units; 26/03/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners Names Philip Houchin CFO of Mid-Con Energy GP LLC; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss $10.4M

Analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report $0.66 EPS on February, 25.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 175.00% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. PDCE’s profit would be $43.61 million giving it 14.80 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, PDC Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 1.51M shares traded or 25.05% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 22.49% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $667,209 activity. Shares for $28,047 were sold by PARKE DAVID C. REASONER SCOTT J also sold $67,627 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares. On Wednesday, August 29 SWOVELAND JEFFREY C sold $224,680 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 4,000 shares. Lauck Lance sold $49,090 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $67,500 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares were sold by BROOKMAN BARTON R JR. Crisafio Anthony J also sold $51,315 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil.

Among 3 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PDC Energy had 3 analyst reports since October 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.70, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold PDC Energy, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 66.19 million shares or 0.06% more from 66.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank Trust holds 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 86 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.01% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 101,417 shares. Moreover, Connable Office has 0.05% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Teton Advsr Inc holds 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) or 7,100 shares. Jcic Asset Management accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Woodstock stated it has 0.14% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 71 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 1,467 shares. The California-based Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Deutsche Bancshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 198,845 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 58,526 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 5,772 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $26,263 activity. The insider HOUCHIN PHILIP R bought 25,000 shares worth $26,263.

