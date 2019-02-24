pdvWireless Inc. (PDVW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Since pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 6.97M 95.86 40.79M -2.05 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 34.35M 0.18 4.02M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has pdvWireless Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. -585.22% -13.2% -12.4% Sonic Foundry Inc. -11.70% -233.8% -15.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.38 shows that pdvWireless Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sonic Foundry Inc.’s 152.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.52 beta.

Liquidity

pdvWireless Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.1 and a Quick Ratio of 14.1. Competitively, Sonic Foundry Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. pdvWireless Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both pdvWireless Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 13.2% respectively. Insiders owned 4.2% of pdvWireless Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.7% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. -12.71% -12.79% 33.05% 44.73% 19.25% 18.13% Sonic Foundry Inc. -6.67% -15.03% -28.41% -46.38% -60.75% -58.14%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc. has 18.13% stronger performance while Sonic Foundry Inc. has -58.14% weaker performance.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.