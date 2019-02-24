Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Boosted Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Position by $377,478; Symons Capital Management Stake in General Mills (GIS) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 27.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 52,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,173 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.31 million, up from 187,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 9.80M shares traded or 61.14% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) by 14.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 377,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.93M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.75M, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Hudson Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 151,396 shares traded. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 69.95% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.95% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $250M; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS 38c-Adj EPS 42c; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys Into Hudson Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Systematic Financial Management, Exits Hudson Technologies; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files to Sell up to $50M of Mixed Securities; 07/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.27 TO $0.30; 06/03/2018 Hudson Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 30 Days; 09/05/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 18 investors sold HDSN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 29.20 million shares or 9.01% less from 32.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson has 0.03% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Northern Tru Corp owns 99,553 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc owns 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 153,018 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd has 0% invested in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 79,236 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) for 2.48M shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Trust accumulated 514 shares. Bard Associates reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il holds 0.69% or 2.93M shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) or 38,437 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 91 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Com has 66,020 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mngmt Lc reported 3.46% stake. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Susquehanna Int Grp Llp owns 42,579 shares.

More notable recent Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Receives Deficiency Letter From Nasdaq – StreetInsider.com” on August 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hudson: A Cool Stock To Own – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hudson soars on cash flow achievement – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Technologies: Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Technologies Files Extension for Quarterly Report Form 10-Q Filing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $540.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 187,842 shares to 252,623 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 96,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,174 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (Call) (NYSE:CHL).

Since December 12, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,200 activity.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Merck & Co., ON Semiconductor, General Mills, Prudential Financial, Nanometrics, and Echo Global Logistics â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows General Mills, Paycom Software, Invitae, Jagged Peak Energy, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, and Intrepid Potash Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The General Mills Incâ€™s (NYSE:GIS) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Better Consumer Staples Stock: Altria Or General Mills? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Edge Wealth Limited Com has invested 2% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sandy Spring Retail Bank stated it has 5,197 shares. Chilton Communications Ltd Llc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sns Group Ltd Liability Com reported 4,083 shares stake. Td Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 172,160 shares. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 642,310 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 67,603 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna International Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 187,587 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 15,599 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stonebridge Cap Management reported 10,000 shares.