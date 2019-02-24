PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Comparing side by side

Both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 80.55M 6.44 36.57M 0.91 13.78 Principal Real Estate Income Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 45.40% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. pays out an annual dividend of $1.14 per share while its dividend yield is 8.62%. No dividend is paid out for Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is $14, with potential upside of 4.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 35.13% and 0% respectively. 0.89% are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.55% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -2.95% -3.65% -5.68% -10.15% -9.83% -8.32% Principal Real Estate Income Fund -1.71% -2.65% -5.48% -2.7% -1.05% -1.63%

For the past year PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.