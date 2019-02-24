Penobscot Investment Management Company Boosted Home Depot (HD) Position By $316,710; Stonecastle Financial Has 1.55 Sentiment

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 5.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc acquired 1,530 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc holds 31,123 shares with $6.45 million value, up from 29,593 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $217.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas

Stonecastle Financial Corp (BANX) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 17 funds increased and started new positions, while 11 trimmed and sold holdings in Stonecastle Financial Corp. The funds in our database now own: 1.64 million shares, down from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Stonecastle Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 8 analyst reports since October 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 14. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HD in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Overweight” rating.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $22.20 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by VADON MARK C, worth $2.00 million. 13,457 shares were sold by Campbell Ann Marie, worth $2.32 million on Wednesday, November 28. 250 shares valued at $42,405 were bought by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $169,330 was made by Kadre Manuel on Tuesday, November 20. The insider Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold 7,203 shares worth $1.28M. Menear Craig A sold 117,327 shares worth $21.17M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Drexel Morgan & reported 4,490 shares. 35,363 were reported by Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Greatmark Inv holds 2.91% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 44,614 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated stated it has 27,475 shares. Chartist Inc Ca, California-based fund reported 2,027 shares. Thornburg Mgmt holds 2.6% or 1.50 million shares. Moreover, has 0.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,098 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 8,726 shares. Illinois-based New England And Mgmt has invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Natl Registered Advisor holds 15,936 shares. Verity Verity, South Carolina-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 2.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nbt Bankshares N A New York stated it has 9,198 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 392 were reported by Rech And Mgmt. Bender Robert And Associates has invested 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 14,623 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) has risen 4.62% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

Analysts await StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BANX’s profit will be $2.55 million for 13.69 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by StoneCastle Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.50% negative EPS growth.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 3.37% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. for 141,335 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 271,104 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.7% invested in the company for 394,429 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 24,200 shares.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $139.81 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.