Pepsico (PEP) Holder Professional Advisory Services Decreased Holding by $857,919; Philip Morris Intlinc (PM) Holder Essex Financial Services Cut Its Position by $502,281

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intlinc (PM) by 19.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 6,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 25,412 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.07 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intlinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $87.15. About 4.32 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 4.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 7,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 182,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.38M, down from 190,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 4.87M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Canopy Growth, Philip Morris International, HudBay Minerals, Weis Markets, Polaris Industries, and Titan Machinery â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is Philip Morris International’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Next 10 Months – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $454.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&Psmall (IJR) by 8,333 shares to 38,208 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fdsinc (VOOG).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 0% or 465 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cls Invests Ltd Liability invested in 600 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc has 28,359 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.33% or 86,656 shares. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,428 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 41,104 shares. Barton Inv accumulated 7,085 shares. Welch Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fin stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 10,329 were accumulated by Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Incorporated reported 101,570 shares. Caz Limited Partnership has invested 1.59% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Maryland Cap has 0.34% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 1,221 are held by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. Khan Mehmood sold 168,295 shares worth $18.53 million. Yawman David sold $1.29M worth of stock or 12,024 shares. Narasimhan Laxman had sold 5,500 shares worth $587,364.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Macquarie Prefers Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) Over Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) – Benzinga” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo to Boost Nutrition Portfolio With CytoSport Buyout – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: PEP, V, CME – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLP, KO, PEP, WMT – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kistler reported 21,907 shares. 12,055 are held by Rothschild Inv Corp Il. Nippon Life Americas owns 77,920 shares. Winfield Assocs Incorporated has 0.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan reported 56,900 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial holds 41,203 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 2.17M shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 1.21 million shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 207,264 shares. 41,199 were accumulated by Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated. Guardian Inv invested in 1.46% or 14,840 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 87,762 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 1.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Quantbot Technologies L P, a New York-based fund reported 91,623 shares.