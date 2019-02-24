Perkins Coie Trust Company Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $413,478 as Stock Declined; Partner Investment Management LP Has Raised Holding in Cirrus Logic (CRUS) as Share Value Declined

Perkins Coie Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company sold 3,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,436 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.31M, down from 85,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 48.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 9,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,503 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14M, up from 19,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 387,398 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has declined 25.98% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. Shares for $6.43M were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. BROD FRANK H had sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363 on Monday, November 5. The insider Nadella Satya sold 203,418 shares worth $21.70M. Shares for $4.45M were sold by Hogan Kathleen T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $130.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 12,600 shares to 15,200 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $524,323 activity. DEHNE TIMOTHY R had sold 4,171 shares worth $187,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold CRUS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 52.38 million shares or 4.04% less from 54.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.