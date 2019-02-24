Petroleum & Resources Has Trimmed Its Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Position by $684,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Aqr Capital Management Trimmed Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake by $691,169

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) by 9.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.91M, down from 79,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.45. About 966,743 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 6.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,837 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.13M, down from 99,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 920,568 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Begins Extensive Review of Cost Structure; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch

Since December 7, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $988,335 activity.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $683.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13,300 shares to 83,400 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 112,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 7,797 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 0.02% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 1.27 million shares. 37,784 were reported by First Bancorp Of Omaha. Conning holds 3,220 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 92 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 3,284 shares. Atria Invs Limited Company stated it has 10,288 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 6,185 shares. Meyer Handelman Com has 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 2,669 shares. 14.23 million are owned by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc accumulated 45,071 shares. 15,128 were reported by First Citizens National Bank & Tru.

