Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Has Decreased Its Holding; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Price Declined, Holder Capital Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $346,086

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 1.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,800 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.21M, down from 83,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $216.29. About 1.54M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 55.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 91,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 74,004 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26 million, down from 165,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 23.51M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 16.20% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.42 per share. COST’s profit will be $726.81M for 32.77 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,795 shares to 11,320 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $15.03 million activity. $699,420 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Tuesday, September 4. DECKER SUSAN L sold $332,108 worth of stock or 1,611 shares. Shares for $5.22M were sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E on Thursday, October 25. 6,600 shares were sold by Vachris Roland Michael, worth $1.49M on Monday, October 15. JELINEK W CRAIG sold 22,500 shares worth $5.03 million. LIBENSON RICHARD M sold 2,049 shares worth $458,976.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 28,720 shares to 66,530 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.