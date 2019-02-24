Piermont Capital Management Has Increased Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Stake; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Raised Flexsteel Inds (FLXS) Stake By $625,211

Piermont Capital Management Llc increased Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) stake by 21.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Piermont Capital Management Llc acquired 4,660 shares as Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM)’s stock declined 4.98%. The Piermont Capital Management Llc holds 25,860 shares with $2.67 million value, up from 21,200 last quarter. Sanderson Farms Inc. now has $2.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 353,830 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has declined 40.59% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Dir Livingston Gifts 115 Of Sanderson Farms Inc; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sanderson Farms Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFM); 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Awarded Over Twenty Public Relations and Advertising Awards; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Flexsteel Inds (FLXS) stake by 10.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc acquired 21,559 shares as Flexsteel Inds (FLXS)’s stock declined 31.60%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 219,663 shares with $6.53 million value, up from 198,104 last quarter. Flexsteel Inds now has $200.57M valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 19,418 shares traded. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) has declined 52.67% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXS News: 26/04/2018 – Flexsteel 3Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Flexsteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXS); 06/03/2018 Flexsteel Announces Quarterly Dividend

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $29,104 activity. On Monday, August 27 LIVINGSTON PHIL K sold $53,572 worth of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) or 500 shares. PITTMAN JONES GAIL had sold 300 shares worth $29,104.

Piermont Capital Management Llc decreased Taylor Morrison Home Corp. Cla (NYSE:TMHC) stake by 30,110 shares to 121,325 valued at $2.19 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Penn Virginia Corporation stake by 6,941 shares and now owns 31,479 shares. Central Pacific Financial Corp (NYSE:CPF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 39 investors sold SAFM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 22.33 million shares or 3.70% less from 23.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.75% or 157,414 shares. Shufro Rose Company Llc owns 57,615 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Evanston Invests Dba Evanston holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 35,105 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Trust has invested 0.03% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Midas Management holds 20,500 shares. Southernsun Asset Ltd Liability invested in 382,882 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited holds 0% or 11,105 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0.02% or 37,886 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.06% or 1.51M shares in its portfolio. Liberty Mutual Asset has invested 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0% or 2,421 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). State Street has 1.09 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sanderson Farms had 2 analyst reports since December 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, December 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 28 by Mizuho.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,194 activity. EDWARDS MICHAEL also bought $49,194 worth of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) stake by 35,117 shares to 385,444 valued at $7.77 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Insteel Indust Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) stake by 128,988 shares and now owns 363,757 shares. Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) was reduced too.