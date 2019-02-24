Pluralsight Inc. (PS) and Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Comparison side by side

Both Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 232.03M 17.16 259.94M -4.25 0.00 Image Sensing Systems Inc. 15.29M 1.60 2.03M 1.00 5.44

Table 1 highlights Pluralsight Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pluralsight Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. -112.03% 191.2% -103.3% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 13.28% 22.2% 17.8%

Liquidity

Pluralsight Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Image Sensing Systems Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluralsight Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pluralsight Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pluralsight Inc. has an average target price of $35, and a 18.76% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pluralsight Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 33.9% respectively. About 0.3% of Pluralsight Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.2% of Image Sensing Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 0.79% 7.77% -33.35% -11.13% 0% 21.4% Image Sensing Systems Inc. -7.51% -2.84% -13.97% 33.83% 69.38% 83.73%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Image Sensing Systems Inc. beats Pluralsight Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.