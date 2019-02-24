Polen Capital Management Increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake By $6.18 Million; Highstreet Asset Management Has Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake By $345,002

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 6.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 1,297 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 20,011 shares with $5.32M value, down from 21,308 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $256.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $267.11. About 3.19M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s

Polen Capital Management Llc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 0.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc acquired 36,325 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 5.16M shares with $878.36 million value, up from 5.12M last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $102.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 1.68M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration

More important recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Verastem, Molson Coors Brewing, SL Green Realty, UnitedHealth Group, TechTarget, and Icahn Enterprises â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire”, Streetinsider.com published: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Announces John H. Noseworthy, MD to Board – StreetInsider.com” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson and Other Health Care Stocks With Recent Death Crosses – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 19,192 shares to 60,560 valued at $2.14M in 2018Q3. It also upped American Tower Corp. Reit (NYSE:AMT) stake by 27,301 shares and now owns 90,345 shares. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 14 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 10. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $310 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Monday, November 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Argus Research. As per Monday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 358,999 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Automobile Association holds 0.69% or 1.04M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company owns 6,014 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Becker Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stonebridge Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0.8% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2.86 million shares. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.9% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.75% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 210,400 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Company invested 3.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion State Bank has invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,875 shares. Orrstown Financial owns 5,004 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability reported 30,059 shares. Orbimed Lc reported 0.6% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Carroll accumulated 1,739 shares.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $31.69 million activity. Another trade for 6,090 shares valued at $1.72M was made by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, November 28. Shares for $1.51 million were sold by WILENSKY GAIL R. $7.05M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by Nelson Steven H. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million worth of stock. The insider Shine Kenneth Irwin sold $44,796. HOOPER MICHELE J had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.32 million.

Among 5 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Accenture had 9 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, January 16. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $161 target in Wednesday, December 19 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Friday, September 28. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 18. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, September 24. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, December 21.