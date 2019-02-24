Poplar Forest Capital Lowered Its Aecom (ACM) Stake by $10.62 Million as Stock Declined; Shamrock Asset Management Has Increased Ford Motor Company (F) Holding by $487,251; Stock Price Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Company (F) by 18046.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 54,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,439 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $504,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.65B market cap company. It closed at $8.71 lastly. It is down 31.24% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 23/05/2018 – Lyft already has self-driving partnerships with seven companies, including Ford, Waymo and General Motors; 14/03/2018 – WKYT: BREAKING: Ford says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem, and more than a million are being…; 15/03/2018 – Ford February EU New Car Registrations Rose 9.0% -ACEA; 07/05/2018 – Steven Sinofsky : Gas prices are going up, a lot–20% over past year. Oil at $70 again. (Source AAA).Oh and Ford will focu; 15/03/2018 – It is another step in Ford’s push for more tech in its vehicles; 12/04/2018 – PAICE – CO, THE ABELL FOUNDATION WILL DROP ITS REQUEST TO BAN FORD FROM IMPORTING CERTAIN HYBRID VEHICLES; 18/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR FORD ISSUES TWO SAFETY RECALLS IN NORTH AMERICA FRI,; 09/05/2018 – Ford Is Said to Eye Halt to F-Series Output After Supplier Fire; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 94.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 331,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $621,000, down from 350,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 670,130 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has declined 26.15% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 5%; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, INCREASING CAPACITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.35 BLN AND EXTENDING ITS TERM UNTIL MARCH 13, 2023 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.50 TO $2.90, EST. $2.71; 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ACM shares while 86 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 134.38 million shares or 0.79% more from 133.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invs Co reported 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 541,740 shares stake. 32,582 were reported by Alps. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 114,264 shares in its portfolio. 2.18 million were reported by Bankshares Of America Corp De. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 13,213 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 768,261 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Luminus Mgmt Limited Co invested 1.96% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). First Republic Investment Management has invested 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 14,303 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.3% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) or 9,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 61,300 shares. 399 are owned by Us Retail Bank De. Citadel Ltd reported 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $487,322 activity. The insider Christofferson Carla J sold 15,756 shares worth $435,111.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,199 shares to 21,135 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 57,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 971,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advsrs Management Ltd Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc accumulated 27,128 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Kcm Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 11,485 are held by Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Co. 5.06 million are held by Adage Cap Prtn Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mrj Capital has invested 0.48% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Webster State Bank N A invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Asset Mgmt Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 3.9% or 416,600 shares. First Bancshares Tru Of Newtown stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 35,384 were accumulated by Caxton Lp. 5,000 were reported by Capital Guardian Trust. Orrstown Fincl Service Inc reported 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 18,422 were accumulated by Hilltop Hldgs. Private Advisor Lc owns 359,542 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since September 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,053 activity.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $158.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 11,586 shares to 170,614 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Health Care Alphadex Fd (FXH) by 5,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,453 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Technology Alphadex Fd (FXL).