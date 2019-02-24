Prana Biotechnology Limited (PRAN) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Comparing side by side

Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.67 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16.48M 21.54 14.22M -1.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prana Biotechnology Limited and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology Limited 0.00% -37.8% -34.3% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -86.29% -56.2% -28.9%

Volatility and Risk

Prana Biotechnology Limited’s -0.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 111.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.93 beta which is 193.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prana Biotechnology Limited are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prana Biotechnology Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.5% of Prana Biotechnology Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 78.5% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Prana Biotechnology Limited’s share held by insiders are 18.7%. Comparatively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prana Biotechnology Limited -9.31% -14.69% -22.56% -22.61% -50.97% -51.6% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.95% 24.16% 39.42% 187.68% 144.96% 141.95%

For the past year Prana Biotechnology Limited had bearish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Prana Biotechnology Limited beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.