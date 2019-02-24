Prana Biotechnology Limited (PRAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.67 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 10.77M -1.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Prana Biotechnology Limited and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Prana Biotechnology Limited and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology Limited 0.00% -37.8% -34.3% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -775.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prana Biotechnology Limited is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 16.2. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Prana Biotechnology Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.5% of Prana Biotechnology Limited shares and 0.3% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 18.7% of Prana Biotechnology Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 18.6% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prana Biotechnology Limited -9.31% -14.69% -22.56% -22.61% -50.97% -51.6% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -44.53% 52.14% -23.93% 0% 0% -47.41%

For the past year Prana Biotechnology Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.