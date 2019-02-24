Prana Biotechnology Limited (PRAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

As Biotechnology businesses, Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.67 0.00 Omeros Corporation 21.61M 32.97 119.77M -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prana Biotechnology Limited and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology Limited 0.00% -37.8% -34.3% Omeros Corporation -554.23% 270.2% -123.7%

Risk & Volatility

Prana Biotechnology Limited is 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.11 beta. In other hand, Omeros Corporation has beta of 3.71 which is 271.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prana Biotechnology Limited are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Omeros Corporation has 2.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prana Biotechnology Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Prana Biotechnology Limited and Omeros Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prana Biotechnology Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Omeros Corporation’s average price target is $34, while its potential upside is 133.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prana Biotechnology Limited and Omeros Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 48%. Insiders owned 18.7% of Prana Biotechnology Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prana Biotechnology Limited -9.31% -14.69% -22.56% -22.61% -50.97% -51.6% Omeros Corporation -0.72% -15.24% -46.46% -25.18% -31.27% -28.72%

For the past year Prana Biotechnology Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Omeros Corporation.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.