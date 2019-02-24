Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS) EPS Estimated At $0.37; Macys (M) Shorts Decreased By 5.93%

Macys Inc (NYSE:M) had a decrease of 5.93% in short interest. M’s SI was 39.19 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 5.93% from 41.66M shares previously. With 10.66M avg volume, 4 days are for Macys Inc (NYSE:M)’s short sellers to cover M’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 13.52M shares traded or 50.70% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has risen 26.15% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 11/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Macy’s Backstage coming to Fair Oaks Mall; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees International Tourists Spending Despite Policy Fears; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: 2ND INCREASE OF INTL TOURIST SPENDING SINCE 2014; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of CSAIL 2016-C6; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29

Analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to report $0.37 EPS on February, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.78% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. APTS’s profit would be $15.49M giving it 10.80 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.’s analysts see 32.14% EPS growth. It closed at $15.99 lastly. It is down 28.05% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical APTS News: 16/04/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT: SUDDEN PASSING OF JOHN A. WILLIAMS; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities Buys Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers Through Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, New Market Properties, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Sudden Passing of Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, John A. Williams; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Cofounder Leonard Silverstein Appointed Vice-Chmn; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 07/03/2018 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Recognized as one of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work in 2018; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: CEO John Williams Unexpectedly Passed Away Earlier Monday; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Two Grocery-Anchored Shopping Centers Through its Wholly-Owned S; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 24/05/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Investment in Nashville, Tennessee Multifamily Development

Among 2 analysts covering Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Preferred Apartment has $21.5 highest and $18 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 23.51% above currents $15.99 stock price. Preferred Apartment had 2 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Tuesday, December 4 by JMP Securities.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $126,443 activity. PETERSON TIMOTHY ALAN also sold $99,605 worth of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) shares. The insider GRESHAM WILLIAM J JR sold 1,800 shares worth $26,838.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. , or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $669.24 million. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties. ??As a secondary strategy, we may acquire or originate senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily related assets and invest a lesser portion of our assets in other real estate related investments, including other income-producing property types, senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or real estate loans secured by interests in other income-producing property types or membership or partnership interests in other income-producing property types as determined by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, or our Manager, as appropriate for us. It currently has negative earnings. At September 30, 2017, the Company was the approximate 97.3% owner of Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership, L.P., or the Operating Partnership.

Among 5 analysts covering Macy’s (NYSE:M), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macy’s has $38 highest and $26 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 29.88% above currents $24.06 stock price. Macy’s had 6 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 10, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Deutsche Bank. Atlantic Securities downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $28 target in Thursday, December 6 report. UBS maintained the shares of M in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating.

MacyÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company has market cap of $7.40 billion. The Company’s stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. It has a 4.4 P/E ratio. The firm also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.