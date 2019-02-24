Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 46.37M 16.19 2.83M -0.13 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 109.30M -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Principia Biopharma Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Principia Biopharma Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. -6.10% 0% 0% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -51.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.9 and 14.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Principia Biopharma Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.1% and 57.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 9.8% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -0.68% 14.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.25% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.21% 12.73% 1.64% -12.51% 28.52% -17.14%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc. was less bearish than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.