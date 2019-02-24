Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparing side by side

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma Inc. 46.37M 16.19 2.83M -0.13 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 8.05M 15.79 32.65M -1.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Principia Biopharma Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Principia Biopharma Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma Inc. -6.10% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -405.59% -383.1% -45%

Liquidity

6.1 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Principia Biopharma Inc. Its rival Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Principia Biopharma Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 51.3%. Insiders owned roughly 9.8% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.98% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Principia Biopharma Inc. -0.68% 14.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.25% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -19.13% -27.15% -54.22% -57.01% 0% -49.77%

For the past year Principia Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.