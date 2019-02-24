Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Comparing side by side

Both Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy Inc. 45.96M 1.88 6.57M 0.14 13.78 Oil States International Inc. 1.09B 0.98 19.11M 0.15 121.95

Demonstrates Profire Energy Inc. and Oil States International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Oil States International Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Profire Energy Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Profire Energy Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Oil States International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Profire Energy Inc. and Oil States International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy Inc. 14.30% 14.7% 13.4% Oil States International Inc. -1.75% -3.1% -2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Profire Energy Inc. has a 1.73 beta, while its volatility is 73.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Oil States International Inc. on the other hand, has 1.99 beta which makes it 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Profire Energy Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Oil States International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Profire Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oil States International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Profire Energy Inc. and Oil States International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oil States International Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Oil States International Inc.’s average target price is $33.2, while its potential upside is 86.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.1% of Profire Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Oil States International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 48.11% of Profire Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Oil States International Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Profire Energy Inc. -5.1% -24.39% -36.52% -61.57% 3.91% -3.12% Oil States International Inc. -16.24% -20.63% -37.61% -42.66% -17.81% -33.64%

For the past year Profire Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Oil States International Inc.

Summary

Profire Energy Inc. beats Oil States International Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.