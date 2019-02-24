Profund Advisors Increased Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) as Shares Declined; As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Provise Management Group Has Raised Holding

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 13.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 1,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,173 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19M, up from 8,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $383.99. About 479,995 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 93.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 47,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,873 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63M, up from 50,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 3.04M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has risen 0.58% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $40.76 million activity. BURCHFIELD JAY D also sold $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Wednesday, February 13. $18.72M worth of stock was sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $4.40 million were sold by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN on Friday, November 9. 40,000 shares were sold by OREILLY DAVID E, worth $14.88M. SHAW JEFF M had sold 3,615 shares worth $1.36M.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $134.95 million activity. LUCZO STEPHEN J sold $1.32 million worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on Monday, December 3. MURPHY JAMES J sold $28,809 worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) on Wednesday, August 29.

