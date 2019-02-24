Provident Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $782,138 as Market Valuation Declined; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Declined, Washington Trust Bank Has Lowered Stake

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 4.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 2,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.89 million, down from 48,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $383.99. About 479,995 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 22.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 4,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,235 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.09 million, down from 19,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 14.00 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI’S STEPHEN BIRD CONCLUDES REMARKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video)

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $40.76 million activity. The insider SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M. 12,526 shares valued at $4.40M were sold by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN on Friday, November 9. 50,000 shares were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L, worth $18.72M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider OREILLY DAVID E sold $14.88M. FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM had sold 2,500 shares worth $837,500 on Friday, August 31.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $703.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 40,147 shares to 853,271 shares, valued at $39.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thornburg Investment Mgmt has 65,655 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. 1,850 were accumulated by Philadelphia Tru. Altarock Prns Llc holds 10.01% or 313,629 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 3,515 shares. Royal London Asset Limited owns 32,273 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Com holds 51,440 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Fjarde Ap owns 22,456 shares. 2,640 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. The New York-based Qs Limited Liability has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Ims Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Goldman Sachs Inc owns 566,997 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Marsico Management Ltd Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 16,990 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meyer Handelman Com holds 47,756 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Loeb Prns stated it has 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cadence Management Limited Liability reported 146,064 shares stake. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc has invested 2.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Tn reported 1,267 shares. Janney Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 247,840 shares. Girard Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,057 shares. Rech Glob Invsts holds 0.01% or 450,000 shares in its portfolio. Pictet National Bank Tru Ltd owns 29,529 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 672 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1% or 34,020 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.67% or 122,342 shares in its portfolio. Madison Investment has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Roundview Cap Lc reported 30,442 shares. Ally Fincl holds 30,000 shares.

