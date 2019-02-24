Provident Trust Co Raised Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $5.77 Million; Martingale Asset Management LP Stake In Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Was Boosted

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cracker Barrel (CBRL) by 12.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 38,607 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.68 million, up from 34,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Cracker Barrel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $170.57. About 420,641 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 10.11% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE APPROXIMATELY FLAT COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.35 TO $10.45

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 3.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 27,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 953,229 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $197.46M, up from 925,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Mgmt reported 10,155 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 12,405 are held by Tower Bridge Advsr. Co Of Oklahoma accumulated 6,140 shares or 0% of the stock. 28 were reported by Advent Capital Mngmt De. Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation owns 81,276 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Cadence Fincl Bank Na has invested 1.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beacon Management holds 0% or 510 shares. Boys Arnold Company invested 1.45% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Df Dent And accumulated 2,521 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 72,412 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 9,008 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. East Coast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,971 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hgk Asset Management accumulated 0.05% or 1,251 shares. 1,900 are held by Arvest Bank Division.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $22.20 million activity. $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Menear Craig A. Another trade for 7,203 shares valued at $1.28 million was sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn. The insider Kadre Manuel bought 1,000 shares worth $169,330. $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were bought by Hewett Wayne M.. 11,500 shares were bought by VADON MARK C, worth $2.00M on Monday, November 19.

Provident Trust Co, which manages about $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 782,849 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $284.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CBRL shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.06 million shares or 2.99% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 65,474 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 183 shares. Jensen Investment Mgmt holds 6,290 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital owns 0.04% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 3,549 shares. Eqis Management accumulated 0.04% or 4,488 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 113,592 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 14,633 shares. Jlb And Assocs Inc holds 1.63% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) or 51,854 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.03% or 666,318 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 3,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Advisory Svcs Networks Llc holds 361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 448 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co holds 206 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $8.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp by 89,378 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Bottling Co (NASDAQ:COKE) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).