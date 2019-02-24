Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) to pay $0.05 on Mar 21, 2019; Advisors Asset Management Has Raised Braskem S A (BAK) Stake By $637,196

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Braskem S A (BAK) stake by 745.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc acquired 22,757 shares as Braskem S A (BAK)’s stock declined 13.32%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 25,809 shares with $745,000 value, up from 3,052 last quarter. Braskem S A now has $11.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 217,408 shares traded. Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has declined 7.93% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q EBITDA R$2.65B; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 29/05/2018 – Platts: Braskem cuts petchems output due to Brazilian trucker strike; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q NET INCOME R$1.05B; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT R$2.87B; 30/04/2018 – Braskem Launches New Prisma 6810 Resin Offering an Unmatched Balance of Transparency, Stiffness, and Impact Toughness for Therm; 09/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem reports first quarter profit slump; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESINS SALE CONFIRMS STRONGER ECONOMY IN BRAZIL; 06/04/2018 – Braskem Pushes Ahead with U.S. Polypropylene Plant Project, Boosts CAPEX, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM FY NET INCOME R$4.08B

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) is expected to pay $0.05 on Mar 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:PBIP) shareholders before Mar 6, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Prudential Bancorp Inc’s current price of $18.43 translates into 0.27% yield. Prudential Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Mar 7, 2019 as record date. Feb 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 5,209 shares traded. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) has declined 1.00% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PBIP News: 20/04/2018 DJ Prudential Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBIP); 26/04/2018 – Prudential Bancorp 2Q EPS 24c; 16/05/2018 – Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Prudential Bank that provides various banking and financial products or services. The company has market cap of $163.98 million. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 18.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.91 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 3 investors sold Prudential Bancorp, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.45 million shares or 1.89% more from 3.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Corbyn Invest Mngmt Md accumulated 0.14% or 23,073 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP). Int Gru reported 5,891 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 16,887 shares. Bridgeway Management Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP). Barclays Public Ltd reported 3,740 shares stake. Renaissance Limited Liability Co owns 416,690 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has 0% invested in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 20 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP). 284,719 were accumulated by Vanguard Gru. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP). Northern Trust holds 95,393 shares.

More notable recent Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prudential Bank Announces Program to Assist Loan Customers Affected by the Government Shutdown – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Dividend and Adoption of New Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:PBIP), (CHFN) – 3 Stocks To Profit Like Bank Stock Activists – Benzinga” with publication date: June 06, 2014.