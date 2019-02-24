Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (MBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited)

Both Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:Hong Kong Limited) compete on a level playing field in the Wireless Communications industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems N/A 0.00 N/A 0.93 7.44 China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.31 35.99

Demonstrates Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems 0.00% 7.7% 1.1% China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited 0.00% 2.1% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s beta is 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems pay is $1.68 per share with a dividend yield of 22.08%. On the other side, $0.01 per share with a dividend yield of 0.07% for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.5% of Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.2% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 80.3% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems -6.75% -21.03% -5.99% -27.11% -22.71% -32.19% China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited -5.88% 0.36% -6.36% -15.58% -19.11% -18.33%

For the past year China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has weaker performance than Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems

Summary

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems beats China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets. The company also provides system integration services and IT solutions. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems has a partnership agreement with Nokia for joint development and deployment of NokiaÂ’s new technological solutions, as well as to promote new digital products and services of Mobile TeleSystems Group. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems is a subsidiary of Sistema Finance S.A.