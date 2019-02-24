Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Touches $57.30 High on Feb, 24; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Upped By $2.15 Million Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake

The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) reached all time high today, Feb, 24 and still has $61.31 target or 7.00% above today’s $57.30 share price. This indicates more upside for the $28.96B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $61.31 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.03B more. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 3.06 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 6.56% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 23.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 29,452 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 155,598 shares with $11.42M value, up from 126,146 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $133.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 5.30 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING

Among 10 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 13 analyst reports since September 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 30 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Monday, September 24 by Raymond James. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, January 2 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Monday, September 24. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $80 target. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, October 8. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 2 with “Overweight”.

Among 7 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Public Service Enterprise had 8 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $59 target in Friday, September 21 report. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by UBS. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 17. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Macquarie Research. Wells Fargo maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 17 by Mizuho.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $28.96 billion. It operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation facilities with a generation capacity of approximately 11,681 megawatts. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. The firm sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products.

