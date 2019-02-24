Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Raised By $1.15 Million Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position; Cognizant Technology Solutions Has 1.03 Sentiment

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) stake by 51.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 7,251 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM)’s stock declined 9.28%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 21,295 shares with $3.39M value, up from 14,044 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc. now has $123.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $161.31. About 4.18 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 358 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 346 sold and trimmed stock positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 470.99 million shares, down from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 38 to 25 for a decrease of 13. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 306 Increased: 265 New Position: 93.

Since August 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 175 sales for $215.38 million activity. Shares for $747,663 were sold by Harris Parker. Shares for $767,830 were sold by Benioff Marc on Wednesday, September 19. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $17,051 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 24. Conway Craig also sold $49,303 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $2.70M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J. Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992 worth of stock. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold $289,678.

Among 19 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com had 22 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 28 by UBS. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, August 30 by Raymond James. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 30 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 27. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 28. Oppenheimer maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, September 27 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Monday, January 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Pivotal Research to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,300 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,592 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc stated it has 1.55M shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 431,217 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc reported 11.31 million shares. Miles Capital reported 4,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.4% or 295,500 shares. California-based Personal Cap Advisors has invested 0.64% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 45,802 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 678 shares. Seatown Holding Pte owns 89,000 shares. Valinor Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 592,700 shares. Qcm Cayman has invested 1.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.37% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 18,861 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.68% or 973,906 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO) stake by 65,004 shares to 10,132 valued at $415,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) stake by 56,890 shares and now owns 10,873 shares. Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 was reduced too.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.76 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 20.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

The stock increased 1.46% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 5.59 million shares traded or 49.03% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has declined 6.31% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09

Matthews International Capital Management Llc holds 13.36% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for 3.61 million shares. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owns 7.42 million shares or 12.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cryder Capital Partners Llp has 10.87% invested in the company for 915,738 shares. The California-based Dalton Investments Llc has invested 10.09% in the stock. Genesis Asset Managers Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.58 million shares.

