Puzo Michael J Has Decreased Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $564,000; Nike Class B (NKE) Holder Quadrant Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 18.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 6,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.38 million, down from 34,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 4.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 5.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,966 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.09 million, down from 70,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $153.18. About 1.61M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 sales for $50.26 million activity. Perrotti Thomas J had sold 950 shares worth $137,507 on Friday, August 31. 1,140 shares were sold by McGuire Don, worth $166,189 on Thursday, September 6. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 24,791 shares worth $3.26M on Tuesday, January 8. 3,803 shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J, worth $509,766 on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $1.37M was made by Eberhard Michael C on Friday, September 21. $172,886 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Sackman Stuart.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fenimore Asset Management holds 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 2,420 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.81% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Loomis Sayles LP owns 2.68 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 1,958 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc has invested 3.36% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mcdaniel Terry, a Texas-based fund reported 212,496 shares. Counselors Incorporated reported 5,962 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Valmark Advisers Inc owns 2,208 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 163,361 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.51% or 15,061 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 0.08% or 3,385 shares. Garde Inc reported 9,030 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arcadia Mgmt Mi owns 18,164 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $265.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,832 shares to 22,805 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 22,389 were accumulated by Ballentine Prns Lc. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 175,745 were reported by Sather Financial Group Incorporated. Brighton Jones Lc holds 33,141 shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Com stated it has 1,360 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New York-based Northstar Gp has invested 0.92% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 319,730 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Blackhill Capital holds 0.02% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 195,133 were reported by Covington Capital. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 233,436 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has 0.23% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 76,850 shares. Argent Capital Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Triangle Secs Wealth owns 10,111 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NKE’s profit will be $991.49M for 33.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $66.08 million activity. $1.36 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. Slusher John F also sold $14.81 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares. $1.45M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by Matheson Monique S..

