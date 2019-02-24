Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Comparing side by side

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 153.58M 4.47 13.79M 2.07 4.46 Eaton Vance Corp. 1.70B 2.75 381.94M 3.31 11.07

Table 1 demonstrates Pzena Investment Management Inc and Eaton Vance Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pzena Investment Management Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Pzena Investment Management Inc has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Eaton Vance Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pzena Investment Management Inc and Eaton Vance Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 8.98% 35.3% 6.5% Eaton Vance Corp. 22.47% 30.1% 12.6%

Risk & Volatility

Pzena Investment Management Inc is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Eaton Vance Corp. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

$0.58 per share with a dividend yield of 5.98% is the annual dividend that Pzena Investment Management Inc pay. Eaton Vance Corp. has an annual dividend pay of $1.28 per share while its annual dividend yield is 3.1%.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Pzena Investment Management Inc and Eaton Vance Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 2 3 0 2.60

Competitively the average target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $44.8, which is potential 7.59% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.5% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares are held by institutional investors while 70.1% of Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share held by insiders are 0.88%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc -9.5% -10.12% -3.25% -7.23% -14.41% -10.16% Eaton Vance Corp. -10.14% -18.41% -29.32% -35.01% -35.18% -35.09%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Pzena Investment Management Inc on 13 of the 15 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.