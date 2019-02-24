Qiwi plc (QIWI) and MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Comparison side by side

Since Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) and MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi plc N/A 0.00 N/A 0.77 19.06 MoneyGram International Inc. 1.45B 0.10 24.00M -1.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Qiwi plc and MoneyGram International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Qiwi plc and MoneyGram International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi plc 0.00% 13.9% 6.5% MoneyGram International Inc. -1.66% 15% -1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Qiwi plc’s 2.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 113.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MoneyGram International Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.91 beta.

Dividends

Qiwi plc pays out $0.8 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 5.62%. No dividend is paid out by MoneyGram International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Qiwi plc and MoneyGram International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi plc 0 1 1 2.50 MoneyGram International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Qiwi plc’s upside potential currently stands at 45.12% and an $20.65 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of MoneyGram International Inc. is $2, which is potential -24.24% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Qiwi plc looks more robust than MoneyGram International Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.9% of Qiwi plc shares and 88.3% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares. About 0.77% of Qiwi plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qiwi plc -2.93% 11.54% 5.95% -10.26% 2.31% -15.75% MoneyGram International Inc. -7.34% -53.88% -65.23% -72.02% -84.67% -84.67%

For the past year Qiwi plc’s stock price has smaller decline than MoneyGram International Inc.

Summary

Qiwi plc beats on 10 of the 13 factors MoneyGram International Inc.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.