Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $360,000 as Valuation Declined; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Decreased Its Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) Holding by $3.11 Million; Stock Value Rose

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) by 63.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 55,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 32,269 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83 million, down from 87,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Starbucks Coffee for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 11.31M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 92.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $749,000, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 13.39M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video)

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $47.71 million activity. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. $3.50M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by Varma Vivek C. $10.26 million worth of stock was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $678.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 100,660 shares to 719,765 shares, valued at $21.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 24,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.11% or 37,147 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 756,395 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc has 581,368 shares. Bellecapital International reported 89,669 shares. D L Carlson Group Inc has invested 0.52% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Loomis Sayles Co LP has 1.94% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 17.39M shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 9.42 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Michigan-based Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 3.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Davis R M has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). White Pine holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 60,870 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 189,652 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt Inc reported 14,079 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 0.28% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 199,910 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt reported 13,163 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $12.25 million activity. Shares for $1.10M were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R. 40,000 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares with value of $2.03 million were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H. Shares for $347,746 were sold by Rosenberg Donald J.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $16.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,000 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.