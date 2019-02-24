Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Shareholder Kestrel Investment Management Lifted Stake by $575,995; Credit Suisse Ag Stake In Boston Properties (BXP) Was Upped

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) by 58.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 115,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 311,299 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.84 million, up from 196,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Radiant Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 490,588 shares traded or 76.51% up from the average. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) has risen 10.44% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 22/03/2018 – Endoscopy Equipment Market to Gain from Increasing Consumer Preference Towards Less lntrusive Surgical Procedures: Radiant Insights, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Sodium Sulfate Market to Register Higher CAGR Owing to Increasing Demands: Radiant Insights, Inc; 19/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD- RADIANT LIFE CARE PRIVATE LTD OFFER INCLUDES ALL CASH OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF NEWCO AT NET VALUE OF RS 126 PER SHARE OF NEWCO; 19/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD- RADIANT LIFE CARE PRIVATE LTD OFFER INCLUDES DEMERGER OF HOSPITAL BUSINESSES FROM CO, INTO “NEWCO” EXCLUDING CO’S STAKE IN SRL; 08/03/2018 – Wine Cooler Refrigerators Market to Gain Owing to Rising Interest Regarding Wine Among Consumers: Radiant Insights, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Kidney Stones Management Devices Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors & Forecast to 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Medical Advanced Visualization System Market To Grow Owing To Infusion Of Advanced Computer Technology: Radiant Insights, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Hand Sanitizer Market to be Driven by Rising Awareness About Hygiene & Prevention of Infectious Diseases: Radiant Insights, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Grain and High Fiber Foods Market to Grow Owing to Increasing Demand for Dietary Food and Development of Practical Food Industry: Radiant Insights, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Home Security System Market to Gain Owing to Infusion of IoT Technology: Radiant Insights, Inc

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 6.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 24,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.37M, up from 393,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 453,195 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 2.44% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard

More notable recent Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Radiant Clipper Recognized as Intermodal Carrier of the Year for PFG – PR Newswire” on October 17, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Radiant Logistics Announces Notice Of Redemption Of 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K Independence Contract For: Jul 18 – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2018. More interesting news about Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form S-1/A AIRBORNE WIRELESS NETWOR – StreetInsider.com” published on May 14, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radiant Logistics Universal Shelf Registration Statement Declared Effective By The SEC – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.6 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 5 investors sold RLGT shares while 15 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 15.62% more from 17.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 26,291 shares. Ameriprise reported 23,100 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 132,054 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 1.61 million shares. Prudential Financial owns 43,682 shares. Perritt invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 29,339 shares. Ack Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 450,000 shares stake. California-based Schwab Charles Investment Management has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). 339,465 are owned by Scout Invests. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 27,169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 37,000 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Kestrel Investment Management Corp, which manages about $836.08M and $246.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 13,700 shares to 168,475 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,400 shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BXP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 141.78 million shares or 0.33% less from 142.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axa has invested 0.08% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Phocas Finance Corporation reported 0.14% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0.15% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,080 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.05% or 9,000 shares. Aew Capital LP reported 5.55% stake. Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma accumulated 428,890 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 121 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 2,060 shares. 263,070 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% or 86,528 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.11% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Everence Management Incorporated holds 0.12% or 4,947 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Management has invested 0.15% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $111.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 6,448 shares to 66,774 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 25,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,149 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).