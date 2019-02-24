Redmond Asset Management Upped Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position; Smith A O (AOS) Stock Value Declined While Capital Investment Services Of America Increased Holding by $3.83 Million

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 46.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 72,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,109 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.07 million, up from 153,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 1.56 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 41.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 53,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,821 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.62 million, up from 129,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 808,984 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 47.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $254.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10,397 shares to 54,544 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 4,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,761 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for February 15th – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Owens Corning Soared 19.1% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Homebuilder and Construction #Stocks Closeup: (NASDAQ: $BLDR) (OTC: $IVST) (NYSE: $SUM) (TSX: $CWX.TO) – InvestorIdeas.com” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply: A Value Gem With Upside Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 42 investors sold BECN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 71.09 million shares or 0.30% less from 71.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 707,164 shares. 314,400 were accumulated by Clayton Dubilier Rice Ltd. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 1.88M shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Architects Inc has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Arcadia Management Corp Mi invested in 1.19% or 125,038 shares. 6,830 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Frontier Cap Mngmt Llc reported 3.75M shares. Southpoint Capital Advsr Limited Partnership holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 2.00 million shares. State Street Corp holds 1.35 million shares. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 8,989 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 11,850 shares. Dudley And Shanley reported 805,210 shares. 50,463 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Since November 21, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.48 million activity. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider FROST RICHARD W bought $337,429. $229,110 worth of stock was bought by MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M on Wednesday, November 21. ISABELLA PAUL had bought 3,200 shares worth $101,635 on Wednesday, November 21. The insider BERQUIST CARL T bought 5,000 shares worth $165,250. Harrison Christopher Anthony bought $149,147 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Wednesday, November 21.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on A. O. Smith’s Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In February 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apache, AO Smith, Diamondback Energy, Maiden, Lands’ End, and Otonomy â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Dividend Growth Stocks You Canâ€™t Miss – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Jefferies Group Ltd, New York-based fund reported 115,150 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 348 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 226,999 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited owns 13,907 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Westwood Management Il owns 14,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Mason Street Lc has 20,320 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 9,621 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). The Virginia-based Kanawha Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.6% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Luminus Management Ltd Company accumulated 70,000 shares. Stephens Ar owns 4,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 46,452 shares.