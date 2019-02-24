Regal Investment Advisors Has Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Holding as Shares Declined; Kanawha Capital Management Increased Disney (Walt) (DIS) Position by $344,752; Market Valuation Rose

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 5.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 2,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 62,141 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.27 million, up from 59,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,801 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11 million, down from 50,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 47.89M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 21/03/2018 – OilPrice.com: BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Disney (NYSE: DIS) permits show latest work underway at its Reflections resort project – Orlando Business Journal – Orlando Business Journal” on February 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “110+ firms, including Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), to partner with Orlando jobs website for career fair – Orlando Business – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WarnerMedia talks late-2019 streaming plans – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $11.46 million activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15. $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. 47,733 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $5.73M were sold by IGER ROBERT A.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $718.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,660 shares to 207,262 shares, valued at $23.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $475.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,257 shares to 7,857 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) – In Wake Of SunTrust/BB&T Merger, Financials Weak On Lower Bond Yields – Benzinga” on February 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) – Stocks Falter As Trade Tension, European Growth Worries Mount – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) – PACCAR’s Forecast Sees A Slightly Growth In Class 8 Truck Market After A Strong Year – Benzinga” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Looks Good For Investors Who See Bigger As Better – Investorplace.com” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Is Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

